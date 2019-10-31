I am, at this time, officially endorsing Capt. Mike Miller for Sheriff of Bedford County. Prior to the June Republican Primary, in which there were three candidates vying for the GOP endorsement, I took a position shared by loyal members of the Republican Party of remaining neutral during this event. The primary was open to all registered voters and the voters “spoke.” They elected Capt. Mike Miller as their candidate for Sheriff.
Captain Miller is a 35+ year veteran of the sheriff’s office and has served with distinction in personnel/administrative/budget, and is currently the captain of operations which encompasses Investigations, vice/narcotics, tactical/SWAT team and patrol operations. Mike has initiated and directed numerous community outreach programs and was instrumental in organizing and providing anti-active shooter programs to religious, fraternal, educational and industrial entities.
He directed the investigation in Bedford County of the 40-year-old “cold case” of the Lyons sisters who were abducted out of Maryland and murdered in Bedford County. As a result of this investigation the subject was arrested and convicted of the murders in Bedford County Circuit Court. In addition to this case he directed the investigation in the abduction and murder of Raymond Wood from Lynchburg in Bedford County. As a result of this investigation five MS-13 members were arrested with two having been found guilty and the remaining subjects awaiting trial.
-For more information, see the Oct. 30 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
