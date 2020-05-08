Boating at SML is a great family activity. Towing the children around on a tube, beaching the boat for an afternoon picnic or pulling into the guest docks at one of the local waterfront restaurants — all make for a fun day on the lake. Keeping children safe while boating is your responsibility. Here are a few things to consider:
All children — even confident swimmers — should wear a properly fitted PFD anytime they are around the water, whether they are playing on the dock or riding in the boat. Don’t give in to the, “But I know how to swim!” plea. The lake environment is all-together different than the neighborhood pool with lifeguards and crystal clear water.
All passengers, especially children, should be seated while the boat is in operation and remain seated until the captain tells them it is OK to get up. Sudden changes in direction or getting hit by a wake can easily eject a child from the boat or bang them against a fixed object.
Children are fascinated with water running under the bow of a boat. They want to watch it and may even reach down to touch it. However, never allow children to hang over the bow or dangle their feet over the bow of a moving boat. A child falling from the bow of a moving boat will be struck by the prop before the captain has any time to take evasive action. It only takes a second.
Approaching and departing docks is a busy time for the captain and the crew. Teach your children the importance of remaining seated while the captain and designated crew take care of docking activities. Children can easily fall overboard because of sudden changes in direction. And never allow children to jump to the dock from a boat until it is safely secured.
When towing children in a tube, keep your speed down and make adjustments as necessary. Tubes have a tendency to “sling shot” through turns and bounce uncontrollably going over wakes. Childrens’ heads can easily bang together, resulting in concussions or other serious injuries.
Boating is a fun family activity. Keep your children safe and enjoy boating here at Smith Mountain Lake.
