Folks, as November draws near, Virginians should be preparing to exercise their right to vote; it’s a privilege we in Virginia enjoy every year. This year we have what is called an “off-year” election, but that shouldn’t cause you to dismiss it as unimportant.
This November’s election focuses on local candidates for office such as your representative in Virginia’s state legislature, local school boards and county sheriffs. Think these offices and the folks you elect will have no impact on your lives? I’ve got news for you -- they do – big time!
-For more information, see the Oct. 30 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.