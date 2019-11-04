As Election Day approaches, I want to express my support for Mike Miller for Bedford County Sheriff. Miller has over 35 years of experience in law enforcement, all of which he gained at the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. Such a long standing devotion to this community and the Sheriff’s Office should be celebrated and rewarded.
-For more information, see the Oct. 30 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
