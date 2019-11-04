I’m writing to share the many reasons why, on Nov. 5, I’ll be casting my vote for Lorie Smith to represent the Gills Creek District on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.
Over the past four years, I’ve had the pleasure of working with Lorie on the organizing committee for Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake Clean-Up Days and as part of the Board of Directors for the proposed Smith Mountain Lake Center. In both capacities, I’ve been extremely impressed with her intelligence, leadership skills and ability to be reasonable and balanced.
-For more information, see the Oct. 30 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
