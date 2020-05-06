We were heartened to hear that Gov. Ralph Northam has decided to allow Virginia to enter Phase One of reopening by May 15, barring an unanticipated spike of COVID-19 over the next week and a half. This is good news and represents hope for all Virginians. However, it’s too little and too slow.
The better approach for the Commonwealth in our view is to allow the Commonwealth to open up on a county-by-county basis into Phase One. The health districts for the communities we serve are in the lower COVID 19 range of the state and nationally.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.