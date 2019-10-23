Honesty, integrity, and work ethics are the values I consider when voting for a candidate. These traits are firm foundations for leadership. Undeterred proficiency in resolving issues is an equally strong factor.
Del. Kathy Byron, representing the 22nd House District, surpasses those qualifications. First elected in 1997, Del. Byron is a proven champion of the citizens and businesses she represents. Thanks to the determination of Del. Byron, a recent achievement on a difficult issue will result in critically needed broadband service in 2020. As vice-chairman of the House of Delegates Commerce and Labor Committee, Finance Committee and House Science and Technology Committee, Del. Byron keeps her finger on the pulse in gaining information and resources to move an issue from need to reality.
Over the years, there was an impressive list of bills Del. Byron led and ultimately won for her constituents and the state of Virginia.
-For more information, see the Oct. 23 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
