I want to thank all of our volunteers, shoppers and donors for their support of the American Cancer Society’s Discovery Shop at SML. I am honored to have been on the original team that opened the shop in 2004. And now, 15 years later, as I again step down as a co-manager, I am so proud of what our shop has accomplished …
• Nearly 3.5 million donated to ACS
• Still the only shop in the nation with no paid staff
• Added our annex two years ago thanks to our very generous donors at the High Point Furniture Market
But most of all, I feel we have been a very positive resource for this community.
-For more information, see the Oct. 16 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
