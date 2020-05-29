Following two recent significant rain events, there is a lot of debris in the lake—swept into coves and main channels by run-off and resulting in high-water levels.
To make things worse, our annual Take Pride event—which usually removes tons of hazardous trash and debris from the lake, has been canceled due to COVID19 concerns.
AEP has crews working to remove floating navigational hazards from the Roanoke and Blackwater rivers and Leesville Lake, but boaters who do encounter floating logs and other trash should steer clear.
Confident boat handlers can carry a length of old line or ski rope they can use to secure hazardous items to undeveloped shoreline. Then call AEP or TLAC and report the debris location.
Another helpful action is “Take Pride in Your Neighborhood” by organizing a socially-distanced shoreline clean-up. Plan ahead for how collected debris will be consolidated and transported to a suitable disposal facility.
Safely enjoying our lake in this environment calls for extra vigilance. The captain must stay continuously alert to floating debris. Assigning a crew member to act as an extra lookout makes especially good sense at this time.
With increased possibility of a debris strike, smart operators will connect the vessel’s kill switch lanyard to their life vests so, should they be ejected, the vessel will stop instantaneously rather than continuing on to leave them stranded and potentially collide with a dock, shoreline, swimmer or other vessel.
A couple of warm weekends in may have brought out the boat traffic and, yes, paddlers, swimmers, tubers, skiers, and wake surfers. Remember that the water is still cool and swimmers lose heat and tire more quickly. Be courteous of others using our lake and wear your life jackets. Stay safe and enjoy!
