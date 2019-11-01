As a former lieutenant with more than 12 years of service with this agency, I’m writing to express my support for J. Riley Hodges for Sheriff of Franklin County.
I have known Riley since 2004 and was fortunate to serve alongside him in a wide variety of law enforcement situations. I’ve witnessed his professional development over the years, leading by example when directing personnel and resources in emergencies, training officers, and collaborating with others to solve critical problems facing our community.
-For more information, see the Oct. 30 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
