Upcoming events: Oct. 3

Bedford ‘Name Your Price’ sale

The Bedford Community Christmas Station will hold a “Name Your Price” sale Oct. 9-13 to clear its shelves and racks in preparation for the Christmas season.

The sale will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 9-10, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 13. Shoppers are invited to pick up a bag or box and make offers on the items they choose.

The station, located at 510 Blue Ridge Avenue in Bedford, offers assistance to low-income families in the area. For more information, call (540) 492-0382.

Bower Center celebrates adopt-a-pet month

The Bower Center for the Arts is going to the dogs in honor of Adopt-a-Shelter-Pet Month from 2-5 p.m. on Oct. 14.

Author Sunshine Richards, renowned animal foster parent and author of “Fostering Love and Laughter,” will sign books. Photographer Susan Pratt will take photos, and animal rescue groups will be on hand to help place animals who need homes.

Admission is free, but make-and-take crafts will be available for a donation, as well as photo prints and refreshments.

SMAC Art Show

The 29th Annual Smith Mountain Arts Council ArtShow will be held Oct. 12-14 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta.

The show will kick off with a community reception from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, featuring free refreshments and entertainment by Good Impressions. An awards ceremony will follow, and attendees can participate in selecting a “people’s choice” award.

A display of artwork will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 13, and noon-3 p.m. on Oct. 14.

There is no cost to attend

Creepy Show at Goose Creek

Potter Sharon Kessler has brought together many of her Halloween creations – zombie dolls, spell books, apothecary jars, and more – for a Creepy Show to be held this month in an upstairs room at Goose Creek Studio in Bedford.

The Creepy Show will feature a reception with the artist during 2nd Friday in Bedford from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 12

‘Kissing Ball’ Workshop

Join Bedford Extension Master Gardeners and Bedford Public Libraries for a hands-on “Kissing Ball” workshop.

The round orbs, often created with apples or potatoes, were studded with sweet smelling substances such as evergreens, herbs and spices and decorated with ribbons or other small items. They were then hung from doorways or arches as a sign of good will for visitors.

The herbs on each “kissing ball” were not only chosen for their beauty, but also for their symbolic value.

The workshop is free, but space is limited, so you must pre-register at the Moneta/SML Library at 11 a.m. on Nov. 3. Registration begins on Oct.1 and is limited to patrons aged 13 and older.

Harvest Hoedown coming to Moneta

Radford Baptist Church in Moneta will host an old-fashioned “Harvest Hoedown” from 5-8:30 p.m. Oct 13.

The event will he held in the church parking lot, and will feature both square and line dancing with a caller, family games for all ages, and a chili/soup cook-off. Dinner will begin at 6 p.m.

There is no cost to attend, and activities are intended for all ages.

For more information, contact Sandy Hofheinz at (540) 581-5726, or call the church office at 540-297-5214.

Radford Baptist Church is located at 1293 Radford Church Road in Moneta.

Apple Valley 5K set for Nov. 3.

The 21st annual Apple Valley 5k cross country race will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Gross’ Orchard, 6817 Wheats Valley Road in Bedford.

The 3.1-mile course runs on mostly grass and gravel paths and includes two straw bale barriers. The race is entirely off-road and is open to runners And walkers of all ages and abilities. Strollers and pets are not permitted on the course.

The entry fee is $15, and must be postmarked by Oct. 20, and $20 afterward or on race day beginning at 8 a.m.

Online registration is available at http://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Bedford/AppleValley5k until midnight on Nov. 1.

Proceeds will benefit Friends of Bedford Hospice House. All pre-registered runners will receive a T-shirt. Shirts will be available to race-day registrants while they last. Race day registration and packet picket begins at 8 a.m. Nov. 3. Awards will be given to the first man and woman overall finishers, and to the top three finishers in eight age categories.

A drawing for door prizes will follow the race.

For more information or an application, call (540) 529-0131 or email 173boyes@aol.com.

Penhook UMC to hold two events

Penhook United Methodist Church is inviting the public to two events in October.

Penhook UMC Community Breakfast will be held Saturday, Oct. 6 from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Free will donations will go towards mission work.

Penhook UMC Fall Revival will be held Oct 14th - 16th. Worship will be held at 7 p.m. Dinner will be held Sunday, Oct. 14 and Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 5:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Rev M. J. Kim.

Penhook UMC is located at 29 Morgans Fork Road in Penhook.

Rotary Club Night at the Races

The Rotary Club of Smith Mountain lake will hold its 10th Annual Nite at the Races on Saturday, Oct. 20.

The Nite at the Races is not only a premier entertainment event at Smith Mountain Lake, it is also the Rotary Club’s most productive annual fundraiser.

The four- to five-hour event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the W. E. Skelton 4-H Conference Center in Wirtz. The fun-filled evening includes video horse racing, dinner, refreshments, a 50/50 drawing, door prizes and a ladies’ hat parade contest.

Over the years the gala has netted tens of thousands of dollars for community charities.

Tickets are $40 per person and includes admission, dinner, $16 in “funny money” for betting on the eight video-cast races and opportunities to win door prizes and raffle prizes, some of which are valued at hundreds of dollars. Tickets must be ordered and paid for no later than October 10 and can be obtained online by going to the club website at www.SMLRotary.com, clicking on fundraising and locating the Night at the Races flyer.

Breast Cancer Awareness dance

Smith Mountain Lake Chapter 6042 of USADANCE is hosting a “Breast Cancer Awareness” dance 7:30 on Oct. 12 pm at New London Ruritan Club.

The dance lesson will be the Tango and will be taught by Jose Zuniga. Visit usadance6042.org for more information, or call (540) 583-0971.

Fair Trade Sale at Resurrection Church

High quality, fairly traded gift and home items will be on sale at Resurrection Catholic Church’s 12th annual fair trade sale on Saturday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and noon-4 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Resurrection hosts these Fair Trade Sales to support the low-income artisans and farmers behind each item being sold. The sale gives area residents an opportunity to buy a beautiful gift with a story behind it from an artisan or farmer receiving a fair wage for their work and saving income for the future.

‘Welcome Home Catholics’

Resurrection Catholic Church will hold a ‘Welcome Home Catholics’ event at 6 pm. Tuesdays through Nov. 21 at the church, 15353 Moneta Road in Bedford.

For more information, call 297-5530.

SML Lions Club Paint Night

SML Lions Club is hosting a Paint Night fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 13 at the SML YMCA. . Admission is $35. Sodas and baked goods will also be available for sale at the event.

Renee Austin will be instructing the class. All profits will go back to the community.

Friends of BTW National Monument

The annual meeting of the Friends of Booker T Washington National Monument will be held 9:30 a.m. to noon. Saturday, October 27. The group will review the past year and share plans for 2019. The agenda also includes the nomination and election of various board seats.

This year’s election includes the following offices: Ruby Penn, nominee for president; vice president, recording secretary, correspondence secretary and five other board seats.

Nominations may be made from the floor at the meeting or put forth in advance. For more information, contact Cindy Simmons, president, at (540) 874-4872.

GPS change made to Charity Tour home

A change has been made to the GPS coordinates for one of the homes listed in this week’s SML Charity Home Tour.

Tour officials said Monday that the correct The correct coordinates for the Hoots home dock are: GPS 37 06.540N;79 40.145W.

The tour is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 5 and 6, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7.