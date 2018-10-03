From the pulpit: Five important 'don'ts'

By Pastor Troy Keaton

Eastlake Community Church

I made two mistakes last week.

Actually, more than that, but only two that I will share in this article.

First, I paid too close attention to the news. Second, I left my blood pressure medicine in a hotel in Tennessee and was without it for five days.

You would have to be pretty far off the grid not to know about the political upheaval that took place in Washington last week. Although my team and I spent most of the week at a Pastor’s Conference in Toronto, we were no less aware of the craziness going on in our nation’s capital.

It is sad to watch the rupturing of our political institutions. Inevitably, when we watch the news, we find ourselves polarized to one side of an issue. For many, it may seem hopelessly divided. If you are like me, many of us reading this article went to bed and woke last week with a great deal of anxiety. The division is so sharp, what can we do? It is a daunting task to consider what one may do to help the division that is gripping our country.

After watching and reading the news from last week, I am not sure what can be done, but as I pondered this thought, I did think of five things we can refuse to do in light of the news cycle.

Don’t underestimate the destruction of the sexual revolution. Sometime in our culture, we decided that sexuality was to be freely expressed. Movies became more explicit to larger audiences, pornography is ridiculously profitable and instantly available, and millions buy it every day. We have systematically removed the cultural norms of modesty and decency, and we are paying the price. We have for decades sexually “sowed to the wind” and now we are “reaping the whirl-wind.”

Don’t let politics skew our objectivity. Many see only one side of an issue because they are merely looking through a political lens

The effects of sexual abuse are lifelong, and can create generational problems. Too many remain silent, and too much goes “under the rug.” As a pastor, I have witnessed the destruction that is done when someone suffers from sexual abuse. Every single abused individual should be heard and helped.

On the other hand, we dare not assume guilt just because there is an accusation. There are reasons why people in my profession and others maintain exceptional caution, sometimes at the cost of ridicule, because a single untrue accusation can destroy a life. We must not embrace every accusation with blind empathy. This only harms those who have truly been abused.

Don’t be deceived by alcohol. When it comes to alcohol, much of what has been described in the hearings would most often be considered “normal behavior” by teenagers and college kids. Shame on us! The Bible long ago described the person who deceived by alcohol; “Who has woe? Who has sorrow? Who has strife? Who has complaining? Who has wounds without cause? Who has redness of eyes? Those who tarry long over wine; those who go to try mixed wine.” (Proverbs 23:29-30 )

Don’t underestimate the power of the Gospel to change a person. One thing I have noticed in all of this is that our culture says, “once a sinner, always a sinner.” When it is discovered that a person has committed sin, we believe that person is forever marred by it. The reality is that “all of us have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God.” If it were not for God’s grace none of us would be where we are today. I was once a rebellious teenager who cared only for myself. I have personally witnessed men and women’s lives radically changed through the supernatural power of the Gospel. Christianity is the only world-view that truly believes in redemption. Through the Gospel we can truly be transformed.

Don’t let politics ruin your peace. In John 16 and 17, Jesus prepares his disciples for their life in the world. He says, “In me you will have peace, but in the world you have tribulation.” Too often, we look to this world for peace or we allow the events of this world to destroy our peace. We must refuse to buy the lie that if everything works out politically according to our desires we will experience peace. Peace is found in Christ alone.

So today go find someone who struggling in this broken world. Be the peace of God to them, pray for them, encourage them and let them know that this world does not dictate your peace. But don’t forget to take our blood pressure medicine.

Troy Keaton is Pastor of Eastlake Community Church. He can be reached at Pastorkeaton@gmail.com.