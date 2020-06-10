The Staunton River High School (SRHS) Women’s Tennis team featured only two seniors on this year’s squad. The difference in these two seniors, however, is experience.
One of the two seniors, Audrey Barns, was entering her first year playing tennis. The other senior, Julianne Hughes, was entering her fourth year of playing tennis.
When it comes to Hughes, tennis has been a way to escape stressful times and interact with other people. When she started playing the game, she never had any experience or knowledge of the game.
“I started playing tennis my freshman year of high school; prior to that I had never even picked up a tennis racket,” said Hughes. “Tennis intrigued me because it’s a game anyone can play no matter the age, and I wanted to learn a sport that did not end at high school. Another benefit is that it’s mainly an independent sport but also has a teamwork element when playing in doubles.”
