Although their season ended early, Franklin County High School Softball still has a lot to be proud of, and that includes two of their seniors who will be playing softball at the collegiate level.
Seniors Breanna Weaver and Katelyn Craghead played softball together for years and will now continue their careers on the next level.
Their head coach, Bryan Forbes, knew both players had college potential and said they worked throughout the years to get to that level.
“Both players showed skills when first entering as 7th graders, but their hard work has led them to the opportunity at the next level,” said Forbes.
