The Fishing for Hospice Tournament was held at Smith Mountain Lake on Sept. 11 and 12 which was part of a catch, take a photo, and release tournament.
The tournament was held as a fundraiser for the Bedford Hospice House, which keeps patients who are unable to get the proper care at home.
Categories for the fishing tournament included Largemouth bass, Catfish, Panfish and smallest overall.
There was no cash prizes, as all prizes were goods donated from local and national companies.
Trevor Moore took home first and third place in Largemouth bass, whose catches measured at 16 5/8 and 15 1/8 inches, respectively; second place was Mike Gilbert, whose catch measured at 16 1/2 inches.
For Catfish, Kain Perry came in first with a measure of 15 1/2 inches.
Moore again placed first in the Panfish with a score of 7 7/8 inches; Matthew Keller finished in second with a score of 7 3/4 inches; Perry placed in third with a score of 7 1/2 inches.
Perry also won the smallest overall with a score of 2 inches.
