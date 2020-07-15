The VHSL Executive Committee met in special session Wednesday, July 15 for the purpose of discussing the fall sports season. The Executive unanimously voted (35-0-0) to meet on Monday, July 27, to vote on the three recommended models presented at the meeting for reopening sports and activities. The Committee also voted to delay the beginning of fall sports until a final decision is made on July 27. The Committee also suspended the July-August dead period for 2020 which means schools can continue out-of-season practice activities.
“It’s important to remember that in all these models playing sports in the high risk category depends on being out of the current Phase III guidelines. All our efforts will continue towards advocating for the opening of sports and activities in a safe and reasonable way that will protect athletes, activity participants, coaches, officials, and the public,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “The VHSL will continue making judgments based on the best available information and directives provided by the Governor, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).”
Shannon Butler, VHSL executive committee chairwoman and principal at York High School, said, “The goal in all our discussions has been to provide our student-athletes and activity participants the best opportunity to return to the playing fields, courts, track, and stages during this school year in a safe environment as possible.
The three models presented to the Executive Committee for the opening of sports/activities are as follows:
Model 1 – Leave all sports in current season. Low and moderate contact risks sports that would be allowed to play are golf and cross country. High risk sports that would not be played are field hockey, football, volleyball, and cheer. Fall activities that would be allowed is theatre.
Model 3 – Delay all VHSL sports and adopt the Condensed Interscholastic Plan. Leave all sports in the season where they are currently aligned.
- • Season 1 (Winter) December 14 – February 20 (First Contest Date – December 28)
- • Season 2 (Fall) February 15 – May 1 (First Contest Date – March 1)
- • Season 3 (Spring) April 12 – June 26 (First Contest Date – April 26)
