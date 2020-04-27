“Strong and solid team players.” — Those words came from Franklin County Girl’s Lacrosse Coach Amy Dwyer when describing two of her senior players, Isabelle Davis and Ainsley Kelley.
Dwyer noted that both of them were dedicated and mentioned how they were major contributors on the field for her team.
“Isabelle is on the draw majority of game time; she has great communication with her teammates on the circle and really worked to hone her skill on ball placement off the draw,” said Dwyer.
“Ainsley plays attack and has a stealthy presence on the field; she works hard and gets in the right place at the right time. She’s just tenacious.”
