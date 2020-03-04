The Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy boys varsity basketball team bounced back from a tough loss in the VACA state semifinals on Friday evening to win their consolation final game against tournament host school Timberlake Christian School less than 24 hours later.
The victory over the Tornadoes offered the Ospreys an extra measure of satisfaction because exactly one week earlier, the Tornadoes bested the Lake team in the South Region championship game.
- For more information, see the March 4 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.