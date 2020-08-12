The charity-based Fishing for Hospice Tournament will be held Sept. 11 and 12 at the Smith Mountain Lake State Park Fishing Dock at 1235 Road 888 in Huddleston.
Fishing for Hospice is a family friendly tournament designed to be fun for all ages and experience levels with thousands of dollars worth of prizes expected to be given out.
Last year, more than 75 percent of participants received a prize of some kind.
All proceeds benefit the Centra Hospice House in Bedford. The house was built by the community of Bedford and is operated by Centra Hospice.
The house provides end-of-life care to those who do not have the means to receive proper care at home. No one is denied admission to the house due to inability to pay, and because of this, most of the care is funded by charity.
This will be a “catch, photo, release” style tournament. Fish will be judged by length. Fishing will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, and end at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The cost is: adults (age 16-59) – $25; seniors (age 60 and over) and veterans – $20; kids (age 15 and under) – $10.
Prizes will be available for the longest fish of each category: Largemouth Bass, Striped Bass, Catfish, Pan Fish (Perch, Crappie, Sunfish), Longest Overall (any fish) and Smallest Overall (any fish). Additional prizes will be available via raffle.
Registration may be completed online at https://centrahospice.regfox.com/fishing-for-hospice, in person at the Bedford Hospice office, or the day of the tournament at the SML State Park tournament shed.
For more information, contact Benjamin Osterkamp at (434) 665-6293 or benjamin.osterkamp@centrahealth.com.
