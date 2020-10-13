The Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy volleyball team took the court tonight for their first scrimmage of the fall season against their opponent from the other side of the lake in Christian Heritage Academy.
It looked to be a promising start for the Ospreys, as they built a 7-4 lead in their first set against the Knights. After trading jabs that saw the Ospreys up 10-7, CHA responded with a 18-8 run to take the first set of the match, 25-18.
The Knights didn’t miss a beat in the second set, jumping out to a quick 5-1 lead and didn’t look back, eventually building a 19-8 lead. The Ospreys started to gain a little momentum after a 4-0 run to cut the lead, but the Knights proved to be too much and took the second set, 25-17.
The third set was the same as the last set, with the Knights jumping out to a quick 6-1 lead. The Ospreys fought back and cut the lead to 8-6 and both teams then went back and forth until the Knights went on a little 4-1 run to push the lead to 19-13. The lead eventually grew to 24-17 for CHA, but the Ospreys still made the Knights work for the sweep. After a 4-0 run to cut the lead to 24-21, the Knights finished it off to complete the three-set sweep, by a final of 25-21.
Find out more in the upcoming edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.