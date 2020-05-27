Franklin County High School softball had promising potential entering 2020. Leading the way for the Eagles were six seniors, and all of them believed that this season was going to be special for their last go around together.
Due to concerns of COVID-19, however, the spring season for VHSL was canceled. Two of the six seniors from Franklin County High School, Rachel Barnhart and Sierra Johnson, said losing their senior season was one of the hardest things they have ever had to deal with. Both said that they were looking forward to their final rodeo with their teammates and their final time playing the sport.
Now it’s all gone with very few memories of their senior season to recollect on.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.