The striper fishing continues to be typical summer fashion. But schools are on the move.
The fishing has been good; putting in your scouting time definitely pays off to find the fish. Each day is different, however. Some days, scattered singles, pairs or groups will be found; the next day, the monster schools show up.
Most decent sonars can be tuned to find the fish relatively simple on most units. YouTube videos are a huge help. Side scan is definitely worth the investment.
Once the stripers are found. Downlines at depths matching and above the depth of the stripers is always a top choice. Light lines and light weighted floats and/or planers are producing. Alewives, bluebacks, threadfins and smaller gizzard shad are all catching.
Light tackle jigging is on fire right now. Use 3/4-ounce swamp monkey jigheads with a zoom super fluke or a BKD. Vertical drop to the fish; light pops of the wrist or the like is the method I prefer.
White perch also are biting well. Use sabiki rigs, small spoons or even baited hook with worms or small pieces of cutbait. Look for white perch in the main creeks with flatbottoms, or large points are both holding fish in the 15-25 foot range.
Look for catfsh to frequent the same areas as white perch. The cats will move into the shallows during low light conditions. Live bait, fresh cut bait, even raw shrimp is good for channel cats.
L.T. Burnette of swamp monkey lures reports on bass.
The dog days of summer are here, and the bass fishing is slowing down just a tad from how great it had been a few weeks ago. Regardless, anglers are still catching quality fish, and tournaments are being won with 12-pound, three-fish limits and 20-plus pound, five-fish limits.
Successful tactics for both day and night include fishing deeper brush and rock piles in the 15 to 25 foot range with Texas rigged plastic worms and creature baits. Zoom Ol Monster and Berkely Powerworms are tried and true baits for this time of year. Green pumpkin and watermelon hues work well during the day while darker colors such as black and grape produce at night. Some anglers also enjoy tossing deep diving crankbaits around the brush and rock as well.
Deep boat docks also will hold fish, especially during the bright, bluebird days. Dropshot rigs and shaky heads rigged with straight tail worms will be productive around the docks. Focus on the docks from the middle of the creeks to the main lake.
Boat traffic continues to be at an all time high, so if possible, schedule your fishing trips for during the week in the mornings or late afternoons. Just keep in mind that the bass in this lake are used to boats buzzing over their heads, so the wakes and traffic only bother the fisherman, not the fish, in most instances.
Wear a PFD at all times because it is better to be safe than sorry! Good luck and tight lines.
