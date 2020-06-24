Former Staunton River High School (SRHS) football start Grayson Overstreet was awarded Male Newcomer of the Year at Emory & Henry College.
The award was presented at the seventh annual Blue & Golden Globes award, which was done virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Overstreet, a rising redshirt sophomore and two-way player at E&H, said he wasn’t expecting the award, but it was a nice surprise.
“I thought it was pretty special,” he said. “I was grateful.”
During his time at SRHS, Overstreet was named 3A State Offensive Player of the Year twice. He also set the VHSL career record with 9,045 yards rushing, 142 touchdowns and 950 total points scored, and holds the record for the most games rushing over 100 yards with 41.
Overstreet was originally enrolled at Richmond but transferred after one year to E&H. During his time with the Spiders, Overstreet played in four games and made his first career start in a game at Saint Francis, according to richmondspiders.com. He accumulated six tackles during the season.
At E&H, Overstreet became a two-way player, playing all 10 games on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. According to gowasps.com, Overstreet tallied 20 tackles on defense. On offense, according to gowasps.com, Overstreet had 68 carries for 437 yards and six touchdowns.
His contributions led him to All-ODAC Second Team, and he also won ODAC Football Offensive Player of the Week after helping the Wasps to a 59-36 win over Crooked Road Classic rival Ferrum College. It was his first start at running back, according to gowasps.com. Overstreet had 35 carries for 324 yards, which is an E&H and ODAC conference record for most rushing yards in a game, and two touchdowns. He also caught a pass for eight yards, which gave him 332 all-purpose yards for the game. This ranks second all-time for E&H football, according to gowasps.com.
If there will be football this coming fall, SRHS and E&H fans will now see Overstreet at the running back position full time and will no longer play defense as of right now. Overstreet said he is looking forward to just concentrating on carrying the load for E&H offense.
“I am excited,” he said. “I really can’t wait to get a chance to carry the rock every game.”
