With spring sports having been canceled by the Virginia High School League, many coaches and players are dealing with a situation they have never faced before in their lives.
It’s inevitable that a coach will have to tell his or her seniors goodbye after the season, but no coach wants to have a season end abruptly the way this season did.
Staunton River High School Softball Coach Scott Cisco noted that the seniors having their season ending the way it did was tough for him.
