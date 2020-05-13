They were close friends throughout school and close teammates on the field together, but now they will be rivals at the collegiate level.
Staunton River High School (SRHS) seniors Avery Adkins and Autumn Overfelt will be taking their talents to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. Adkins has signed and will be continuing her softball career at Emory & Henry College, while Overfelt has signed with the Wasps’ rival, Ferrum College, to continue her softball career.
How they got to this point started when they first met each other and became friends at Goodview Elementary School in Kindergarten. Their friendship soon blossomed into something special when Adkins and Overfelt both started playing softball together as teammates in a recreation league when they were seven years old. From there, the two seniors spent countless hours together.
“It was really special because our dads were the coaches,” said Adkins. “We got to spend a lot of time with each other before and after practices, which helped build our friendship even more.”
