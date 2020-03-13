VHSL has made the decision to postpone all spring sports due to the growing concern of the coronavirus.
According to multiple reports, VHSL has pushed back the start of spring sports for two weeks and will resume on March 30. The decision comes days after VHSL decided to cancel most of the state title basketball games.
