For graduated Franklin County High School (FCHS) Softball senior and upcoming Ferrum College Women’s Basketball player Brogan Dudley, losing her senior year for spring sports affected her a little more differently than most seniors.
During basketball season, she suffered a torn ACL the day after Christmas, which resulted in her having surgery in January.
With a recovery of about nine months, Dudley knew that her basketball and softball career at FCHS were over. What hit hard for her was knowing she was able to play some of her senior year for basketball but she wasn’t going to get the opportunity to play one more year of softball before hanging up the cleats for good.
“I knew I would not be playing softball and had lots of time to let that sink in,” Dudley said.
The pain of losing the rest of her senior year in basketball and her entire senior softball season hurt because it goes a lot deeper for Dudley. When it comes to playing basketball and softball, it was lifestyle almost for her.
She started playing both sports at the age of 5. For softball, Dudley played in the rec league starting out and then moved up to travel ball. She did both of these regularly from the fourth grade up until the sixth grade. Dudley stopped doing travel ball after making the middle school teams for both basketball and softball.
For basketball, it’s almost the same story. Starting at age 5, Dudley played rec up until middle school when she made the basketball team. She also played a few tournaments for a travel team as well.
Having played both sports for such a long time, it might be hard to choose which one is the preferred favorite. It was a close decision, but in the end, basketball won out for Dudley.
“When choosing between the two sports, it came down to I just love basketball more,” she said. “The pace of the game, the speed on the court, and the constant movement wins out over softball for me.”
Dudley noted that when she was in middle school playing basketball, she spent the off-season in the gym with the Franklin County coaches and older players.
“We were in the gym every day in the off-season, and I got a lot of experience playing with the varsity girls as a younger player,” she said.
She continued to do that every year.
