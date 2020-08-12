For the Staunton River High School (SRHS) baseball team, there was a lot of potential for a great season that featured the highest expectation a high school team can set: a state title.
The Golden Eagles fell just short of the state tournament last year after a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Abingdon in the 3D baseball semifinal matchup. Then juniors Eddie Blake and Collin Bates combined to throw a one hitter against the Falcons, but two errors by the Golden Eagles in the first inning that led to the only run of the game being scored was enough to bury SRHS state tournament hopes.
The Golden Eagles were returning five seniors and moving up a talented junior class, and they all will tell anyone that they had the pieces in place to make a run this year.
One of those seniors who believed they had as a good a shot as anybody to win it all was Christian Spinner, who was expected to be a major contributor for the Golden Eagles.
“I feel like we had a great shot at state this year,” Spinner said. “Everyone on the team had great talent, and everyone wanted to be there (practice and workouts). This season would’ve been great.”
SRHS baseball coach Brian Divers was expecting big things from Spinner, who was on his second year playing varsity and was slated to play first-base this past year and hit in the heart of the lineup.
“Christian was a player that was going to fit in at first base this year because he has really good hands and feet,” Divers said. “He had worked really hard the last couple of years and paid his dues. He had a really good offseason, and his preseason was going really well. We were looking for him to bat in the middle of the lineup and drive in runs for us.”
For Spinner, he started playing T-ball at the age of 5 and started playing travel ball at the age of 10 until he was 12. Spinner then decided to stick with playing baseball for the middle and high school teams.
