In most cases, college athletes usually start playing the sport they were recruited for at a young age. In the case of Franklin County High School (FCHS) senior Julia Mohler, her lacrosse career didn’t start until her junior year of high school.
“I found lacrosse through friends mostly,” said Mohler, who will continue her lacrosse career at Bridgewater College. She said once she decided to play, she was trained under Justine Button, who is the head coach for girl’s lacrosse at Virginia Episcopal School. Mohler said Button took her under her wing and taught her stick skills and ball control. The training under Button kept Mohler interested in playing lacrosse.
FCHS Girl’s Lacrosse Head Coach Amy Dwyer took over the position this year and was not able to spend much time coaching Mohler, but she was still able to see very quickly in that short time the potential that the now college-bound athlete has.
