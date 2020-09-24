The Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy Volleyball team will be under the direction again of Head Coach Haley Richardson, who will be entering her second season leading the Ospreys.
She expects to see improvement from last year because of the added talent her team now has.
“This year, we have a lot of new talent that has joined the team and a lot of talent that has come up from eighth grade last year, so I’m expecting us even better this year,” Richardson said.
The Ospreys will look to replace two seniors, Rubie Cherry and Zoey Nichols, but Richardson feels the added depth and talent can make up for the lost. One strength Richardson pointed out that the team hasn’t had before at their disposal is the libero position. In volleyball, libero is known as the defensive specialist that only plays in the backcourt and are not allowed to move in the front court. Richardson said they will probably have more than one that plays the libero position.
“We have two girls who are interested in playing, so we’re not going to have anybody get burned out,” she said.
A fundamental part of the game that Richardson really wants to work on is hitting, stating she sees potential but her team isn’t quite where she wants it to be. She said they have strong hitters, but they need to focus on making better passes, sets and hits in certain areas.
Richardson said she has seen a lot of change as far as her team’s attitude goes and said they have better chemistry and have come to tryouts with a lot of energy, which is something she is very pleased about.
One thing that Richardson is going to add this year that she didn’t implement last year is personal goals for her players on and off the court, mentioning that she wants to challenge them to work on a goal for volleyball and a spiritual goal. Helping her team grow on and off the court is important to Richardson.
“I want to build girls who are independent and strong in their faith; I want them to be able to set those goals for themselves without me telling them,” she said.
Having a full year under her belt, Richardson feels she is better prepared to help coach her team this year and said last year taught her a lot. She also said she won’t be by herself this year and will have some help with another coach, Kal Kalenian. Richardson said this will take a heavy load off of her shoulders and allow practices to run more smoothly.
