For a lot of student athletes, sports can be their saving grace. To add context to that statement, sports can help kids do well in school, help them stay out of trouble and teach them valuable life lessons.
A prime example of this is Franklin County High School (FCHS) graduate and former boys’ soccer player Christian Escobar.
Playing soccer since he was little, Escobar said the game was like a “calling” to him and it all just felt natural.
“Whenever a game started, it felt like I was at home, like as if it was meant for me to be on the field with a ball at my feet,” he said.
Escobar noted that he did play other sports growing up, such as football and wrestling, but as he got older, he focused on soccer. He noted that soccer has always been his favorite sport, and he credits watching his family play as to why he became so fond of the sport.
Starting out playing in the rec league, Escobar noted he faced some hurdles with him being a “chunky” kid at the time, but that didn’t stop him from working hard and enjoying the game at a young age. He then joined a travel team called the Franklin County Stars, and throughout the years, he was slimming down, and his skills were becoming better.
Escobar knew he had improved, but it wasn’t until his sophomore year when he realized his hard work had started to pay off. His sophomore year is when FCHS Boys Soccer Head Coach Bradley Lang decided to move Escobar up and join the varsity ranks as an underclassman.
However, Escobar didn’t meet Lang’s grade policy, which resulted in him not being able to play his sophomore year, but he could still practice with the team. It was at that moment Escobar found the motivation to try much harder in the classroom.
Lang’s wife, Slone Lang, who is a teacher for Franklin County Public Schools, decided that she wanted to help Escobar improve in the classroom. Throughout high school, she helped him outside of class to get the required school work done in order for him to be eligible to play.
It wasn’t just school work that Escobar was determined to improve on. Throughout practice his sophomore year, he gave 100 percent effort each practice, always striving to improve and learn.
Yes, Escobar’s plate was really full. Getting caught up in his school work, striving to improve his soccer skills for the next year, and working outside of school. In hindsight, not many high school teens can go through that workload, but Escobar didn’t care.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
