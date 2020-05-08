The following official statement was released today by the Virginia High School League (VHSL) regarding the fate of 2020 Spring Sports in the Commonwealth. There had been slight hope that a partial season would be played, but today's announcement puts an end to that speculation.
VHSL Official Statement
The VHSL Executive Committee during its May meeting today voted (31-0-1) to cancel all spring sports and activities for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19.
“This extremely difficult decision was made knowing the great disappointment our student-athletes, academic activity participants, coaches, administrators, parents, and their communities will experience. We share those same feelings as well,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “We especially grieve with those senior athletes and activity participants who will not have an opportunity to represent their school or wear their school jersey one final time after years of hard work and dedication.
“Any options for the spring sports season would require that COVID-19 no longer be a threat and pose no health risks to our student-athletes or to the public. Sadly, the situation has not changed and has made it impossible to have a spring season without putting people at risk.
“While we recognize the importance sports has on our students and communities, we need to follow all the regulations and recommendations from the Governor, CDC, and the Virginia Department of Health. Every decision we make, and will make looking forward, will be in the best interest of our student-athletes and the public. Safety will always be our number one priority.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.