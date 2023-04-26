Spring 2023 has been so windy at the lake that Blackwater Yacht Racing Association had to cancel their first weekend of racing. This past Saturday’s (April 22) start to the season at Pelican Point Yacht Club was also nearly cancelled to due to the weather front and thunderstorms. Taking precaution is necessary as severe wind gusts and lightning can be dangerous for the sailboats and sailors.
The April 22nd races were postponed 90 minutes to allow time for storms to clear the area and boats to get to the starting line in the Blackwater River at Pelican Point. After the weather front moved through, winds lightened and brought generally dryer conditions. The club was able to run two good races in 5-10 mph conditions, with occasional higher gusts.
Blackwater Yacht Racing Association divides boats into three classes, based on the design of the boats. Eleven boats competed in the April 22 races, however attendance was down due to the weather.
Results from the first race
Class I: first place: Pete Phillips racing “Rascal”; second place: Glenn Cliborne racing “Jolly Mon”; third place: Dale Kovach/John Forqurean racing “Dark Horse”
Class II: first place: Dale Chapin racing “Sparkle Plenty; second place: Lee Arnold racing “Windsong”; third place: Edgar Cliborne racing “Mystic”
Class III: first place: Rod Schraw racing “No Monkey Business”
Results from the second race
Class I: first place: Glenn Cliborne racing “Jolly Mon”; second place: Pete Phillips racing “Rascal”; third place: John Schramm racing “Ragtime”
Class II: first place: Dale Chapin racing “Sparkle Plenty”; second place: Lee Arnold racing “Windsong”; third place: Dale Runyan racing “Audacious”
Class III: first place: Rod Schraw racing “No Monkey Business”
The Blackwater Yacht Racing Association’s Spring Series races will continue May 6. Those interested are welcome to participate with their own boat or join a crew on another boat. A skipper’s meeting will be held at Pelican Point Yacht Club at 11:00 a.m.
Additionally, Blackwater Yacht Racing Association’s annual Blue Ridge Invitational Regatta will be held May 20 - 21. All boats are welcome to join the weekend’s events. More information is available in the Racing Info tab on the Blackwater Yacht Racing Association’s website at byrasailing.org. Click here for the entry form.
Blackwater Yacht Racing Association’s would like to run a special event during the Blue Ridge Invitational Regatta – a cruise for sailors who would like to join the festivities, but do not like to race their boats. For more information, contact Jim Evans via email at sailboatnavigator@gmail.com.
