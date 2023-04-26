The recent reports about Smith Mountain Lake having the most boating accidents of any body of water in Virginia in 2022 is cause for concern. The news of two fatalities having already occurred on the lake in early 2023 increases the concern. The fact that no life jackets were worn in nearly all of Virginia’s boating fatalities – a life jacket was worn in only one of the 17 reported deaths in Virginia in 2022 – begs the question of what can be done on a preventative scale to stop tragedy before it strikes.
A day on the lake for most is meant for comfort. Relaxation. Fun. Life jackets may have the reputation of being a barrier – a restriction to comfort, relaxation and fun – but that’s not necessarily the case anymore.
Ken Hayes with Smith Mountain Wake Company in Moneta is one of several local shop owners who carry the standard “one-size-fits-all” type of life jacket required by law to be on boats. Hayes’ shop also offers many other options that serve the same life-saving purpose while offering greater comfort – and style – thanks in large part to advancements in technology and ingenuity.
“A traditional one-size-fits-all life jacket is constructed with a single piece of foam that’s bulky,” said Hayes. “Today, neoprene life vests offer the advantage of being less bulky and more form-fitting while still serving the lifesaving purpose required of US Coast Guard Type 3 life jackets.”
US Coast Guard Type 3 lifejackets are an approved device designed to have more than 15.5 pounds of buoyancy. They are good in calm, inland waters and for general boating or the specialized activity that is marked on devices used for water skiing, fishing, canoeing and kayaking. “Neoprene vests feel nicer on the skin and are made of higher quality material than traditional nylon vests,” said Hayes.
Hayes noted that the cut of the vest and breathability it offers increases comfort, which in-turn leads wearing the vest more. Neoprene vests are constructed with multiple section of foam and come in different sizes designed for infants to adults.
For children weighing less than 30 pounds, there’s the Hyperlite infant vest. This type of vest provides neck support and offers a leg strap that prevents the vest from riding up on a child, especially when first jumping into the water.
“When a child jumps into the water and a vest rides up on him, it can cause choking,” said Hayes. “The Hyperlite vest also includes a strap connected to the top back of the vest that allows the child to be lifted from the water without discomfort.” Hyperlite vests range in price, with most beginning at $50.
For children weighing between 30 – 50 pounds, O’Neill has a vest that offers the same level of required safety and comfort. These vests do not come with a neck support since children in this weight category can hold up their neck on their own, but it does include leg straps that prevent the vest from riding up on the child. O’Neill life vests are generally in the $80 price range.
For youth in the 55-75 pounds range, the Liquid Force Ruckus is an option. A larger version designed for children weighing up to 88 pounds is also available. Both offer the flexibility, comfort and style sought by older children. Price points for Liquid Force Ruckus life vests begin in the mid-$70 range.
For adults, life vests aren’t based on weight, but rather on torso size. The O’Brien Recon is a vest adults find comfortable and stylish too. Prices for these type of neoprene vests range between $80 - $130.
Children ages 13 and younger are required by law to always wear a US Coast Guard-approved vest while on the boat or in the water. Setting the example for children to follow begins with adults, despite the same laws not applying those over age 18. If comfort and style can help increase life jackets being worn, while serving the life-saving purposes for which life vests are intended to provide, that’s all the better.
Hayes also noted that many shops – including Smith Mountain Wake Company – sell what is known as “competition vests”, or “comp vests”. These are much lighter and flexible styles of vests that are commonly used during waterskiing, wakeboarding and paddleboarding, but they are not US Coast Guard approved. “Comp vests are designed for use when a person has a spotter following him while skiing or wakeboarding,” said Hayes. “They will help keep a person from sinking, but having someone watching at all times is essential.” Another important note is that comp vests do not replace the requirement of having US Coast Guard Type 3 lifejackets on board to match the number of people in a boat. Comp vests are not approved for use during jet skiing either.
Additionally, Hayes pointed out that coming into a shop and trying on a vest is the optimal choice. “Neoprene life jackets are like shoes. They are made by different companies with each following a scale of standard size, but there are still variations. The best advice is to come into a store and try on one that fits and is most comfortable instead of ordering sight-unseen from an online vendor.”
A rise in boating accidents on Virginia lakes is largely attributed to inattentiveness of boaters. The reasons for inattentiveness can vary from texting, turning around at the wheel to check on skiers and tubers being pulled, or fatigue caused by the heat of a sunny, summer day. In some cases, accidents are unavoidable. But wearing an approved lifejacket shouldn’t fall into this category. Purchasing a more custom-fitting, comfortable and even stylish life jacket may be more of an investment on the front-end, but the benefits they offer in saving lives proves there is no number that exceeds the value of saving lives. Especially when these numbers – 16 out of 17 boating fatalities in Virginia during 2022 – and two on Smith Mountain Lake in 2023 already – reflect total lives lost by those not wearing life jackets.
