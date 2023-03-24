Placement in the Weekly Planner is free for public events in the community. Submit a brief paragraph about your event to news@smithmountaineagle.com. Events will be listed once before the event. The deadline for submissions is noon on Thursdays.
SATURDAY, MARCH 25 - Annual Shredding Day
Trinity’s Stewards of the Earth will hold its annual Shredding Day at the Trinity Ecumenical Church parking lot, located at 40 Lake- mount Drive in Moneta, on Saturday, March 25 from 9 to 11 a.m. There is a limit of four boxes of paper per family. While there is no charge, participants are welcome to make a free will donation to help cover the cost of the shredding truck. For more information, contact Marsha Melkonian at 540.270.5434.
Justice Band at SML Moose Lodge
Live music from Justice Band, one of central Virginia’s Premier high energy multigenerational bands playing the favorites from A-Z will be held at the Smith Mountain Lake Moose Lodge #2346, located at 1127 Morgans Church Road in Bedford on Saturday, March 25 beginning at 8 p.m.
TUESDAY, MARCH 28 - Lake Quilters Guild
The next meeting of the Lake Quilters Guild at Smith Mountain Lake will be held on Tuesday, March 28 at 1 p.m. at the Halesford Baptist Church, located at 2485 Lost Mountain Road, Wirtz, VA 24184. Guests are welcome. For more information, For additional information, please visit lakequilters.org or call 703.927.1930.
Find out more in the upcoming issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version of the article this upcoming Wednesday at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.