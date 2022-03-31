Bower Center for the Arts in Bedford announced a calendar full of opportunities to explore the arts, including an exhibit, concert, performance, class and more.
The end of March brought three new exhibits hitting the walls and halls. Until April 23, visitors can view the works of Barry Koplen: “Men at Work” in the Sara Braaten Gallery, Robert Hunter: “Saucer Dreams” in the Terrace Gallery, and the 7th Annual Itsy-Bitsy Art in the Art Around the Corner. To celebrate these exhibits and meet the artists, the public may attend a “2nd Friday Reception” on April 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. in which Barry Koplen will discuss his personal UFO encounter over Smith Mountain Lake and more. Gallery admission is free.
In April, Bower Center also will present four live performances, beginning Saturday, April 2, at 6 p.m. with Virginia Hollow, bringing a sound born from the hills, valleys and mountains of Appalachia.
On April 23, Bower Center is collaborating with Opera on the James and offering the first of two complementary performances.
At 1 p.m., Tyler Young Artists will perform a family-friendly play, “Billy Goats Gruff.” “Billy Goats Gruff” is a “happy story in song” about how to deal with adversity through friendship and courage.
Also April 23, at 6:30 p.m. Bower Center will host the Southwest Virginia Songwriters Association Showcase. The showcase includes 4-6 performers swapping songs in an “in the round” atmosphere.
These performances will have no admission fees, but Bower Center recommends advanced registration.
To finish out the month, on April 29 at 6:30 p.m., Bower Center will host Festival of Melody: Favorites from Broadway to Opera, another complimentary performance featuring four Tyler Young Artists from Opera on the James.
“With some of the greatest and most beloved tunes from stage, screen and opera, this program is sure to please everyone from opera aficionados to those who just love a good toe-tapping song,” Bower Center stated.
Advanced registration is recommended.
And finally, in May, Bower Center will welcome the return of its Spring Maykers Market on May 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. With over two-dozen exhibitors from the Bedford region, one can find Mother’s Day gifts while shopping local handmade goods. A free youth maker’s space will also be available.
Admission will be $2 for adults; children get in free to support Bower Center art programming.
Vendor registrations are being accepted. Merchandise must be hand-crafted, recycled or re-purposed. No re-sale of new or manufactured goods. To register as a vendor, visit www.bowercenter.org.
Bower Center is located at 305 N. Bridge Street, and gallery admission is always free. Current hours of operation are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Visit www.bowercenter.org for information regarding all the exhibits, including virtual shows, future classes for youth and adults, events and to purchase concert tickets.
Bower Center for the Arts is a 501(c)(3) organization offering opportunities for the community to gather, foster creative expression, connect, learn and gain confidence through the process of making and enjoy
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.