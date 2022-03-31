The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting for The Peaks Retreat and Adventure Center on Monday, April 4, from 4:30 p.m to 6:30 p.m. at 1336 Simmons Mill Road in Thaxton, Virginia.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be performed at 5 p.m. After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, guests will be invited to share tours of the facility.
The Peaks is a 66-acre outdoor education and event space featuring a low ropes course and zip line, extensive event facilities, and mountain views. Operated by CustomED, a New Jersey-based nonprofit with over 10 years of experience creating and hosting educational events and experiences, The Peaks will host camps, weddings and retreats for organizations from across the country.
Missy Morris, center director at The Peaks said, “For the past few months we’ve worked hard bringing the center back to life. Now we’re excited to welcome the community to enjoy this space with us.”
