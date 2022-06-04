SML Women’s Club presents donations

The SML Women’s Club donates an annual monetary gift to some of the nonprofit charities in the area.
This year, President Dianne Vallimont presented the awards to the following recipients:
• CATS (Children’s Assistive Technology Service)
• Hope to Walk
• CASA (Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center)
• Stepping Stones Mission of Franklin County
• $1000 scholarship to a Graduating High School Senior
“We are appreciative of and thank all of the people who work so hard to help these organizations succeed,” the SML Women’s Club stated.
