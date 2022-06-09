Bower Center for the Arts will hold its 10th Annual National Juried Exhibit awards reception Friday, June 10, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Beginning at 6 p.m., the juror/judge, Nancy Dahlstrom, of Fincastle, will talk about the exhibit and present the awards to the winners, who are among 68 artists who submitted entries; 97 art works of 215 were selected and come from California, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Mississippi, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia for the exhibit this year. There is a wide range of art to see: painting in numerous media, sculpture, fiber art, photography, collage, drawing, print-making and mixed media.
The reception June 10 is open to the public, and the exhibit will remain up through June 25 during normal public hours, Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and, as always, there is no admission cost to see any of Bower’s exhibits. Following this exhibit will be the Paper Art National Juried Exhibit that opens Wednesday, July 6.
Bower Center is located at 305 N. Bridge Street, and gallery admission is always free. Current hours of operation are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check the website at www.bowercenter.org for information regarding exhibits, including virtual shows, concerts, future classes for youth and adults, summer camps, events and to shop online.
Bower Center for the Arts is a 501(c)(3) organization offering opportunities for the community to gather, foster creative expression, connect, learn, and gain confidence through the process of making and enjoying art.
