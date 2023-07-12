Smith Mountain Lake Bridge Report: Week of July 12th

The Smith Mountain Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays at the Community Center, located north of downtown Moneta at 4860 Rucker Road, behind and below the Moneta Pharmacy and Family Dentistry. Duplicate bridge is played and a partner is required. All bridge players are welcome. Please arrive with your partner no later than 12:10 p.m.
A new website is available for additional information. Visit bridgewebs.com/smithmountainlake – no password is required.
For more information about the duplicate bridge club, contact Linda at 540.666. 0230 or via email at lindasward49@gmail.com.
On June 27th, twelve pairs participated. Leaders playing North/South were Kathy Cameron and Carol Brewer with 68.80%, followed by Don Sandberg and Maggie Sandberg with 58.53%, and Kathie Moulds and Karen Theis with 56.41%. Leaders playing East/West were Mark Meyer and Martha Meyer with 66.07%, followed by Pete Kauffman and Alan Detrick with 52.33%, and Coy Bennett and Ellie Mascitelli with 51.93%.
On June 30th, nine pairs participated. Leaders were Ellie Mascitelli and David Shea with 61.81%, followed by Coy Bennett and Forrest Dunbar with 53.47%, and Kathy Cameron and Karen Theis with 52.08%.
On July 7th, ten pairs participated. Leaders were Cathy Stewart and Bruce Clapper with 56.48%, followed by Sarah Wolf and Pete Kauffman with 55.09%, and (tied for third) Patty Bilbro and Carol Brewer, and Kathy Cameron and Karen Theis with 54.17%.
