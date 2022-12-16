With the holiday season here, Lynchburg Water Resources (LWR) and Bedford Regional Water Authority (BRWA) have partnered to encourage citizens to properly dispose of and recycle cooking oils and grease by giving away free grease disposal kits that can be used to contain the drippings from holiday meals and return to water providers for sustainable disposal.
One of the biggest issues in local sewer systems is the buildup of fats, oils, and grease in the sewer pipes. When these ingredients are poured down the drain, they solidify in the sewer pipes, mixing with non-flushable items (like wet wipes and shop rags) and create fatbergs that block the sewer lines and cause costly and unsafe overflows into backyards, forests, and streams.
“A big gift that citizens can give themselves, the community and the environment this holiday season is to properly dispose of fats, oil, and grease,” said Megan Pittman, Director of Administration for the BRWA. “By keeping those items out of the pipes, customers will end up saving money by not having costly sewer backups. This also helps save the environment from untreated wastewater spilling out of backed-up pipes.”
