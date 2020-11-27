Bedford police have arrested a man who stabbed a woman in the parking lot of a Bedford gas station on November 23, according to reports.
Ryan Crenshaw, 42, was taken into custody by police at the scene and is facing charges .
Reports showed that police received a call near 2 p.m. of a disturbance at the Kornerstone Market on Oakwood Street.
The victim was airlifted to the hospital but she was released, according to reports.
