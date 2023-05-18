Four Lady Golden Eagles’ senior softball players recognized on Senior Night

By most definitions, a high school sports team with only four seniors translates into being a young team. But numbers aside, there’s no doubting the significance of senior leadership for setting the example for up-and-coming players.
Before Staunton River High School’s varsity softball matchup against Lord Botetourt on Friday, May 12, four Lady Golden Eagles’ were recognized. The bittersweet send-off was particularly special, as all four young ladies have played together since middle school.
Cara Martin (#2): Martin was escorted by her mother, Lauren Martin, her stepfather, Arron Frye, and her two siblings, Tyler and Mackinley. Martin played on the varsity softball team for four years at second base. She has played for Staunton River six years, and has played softball a total of 12. Martin plans to attend James Madison University and major in nursing with the intention of ultimately pursing her doctorate in nurse anesthesiology practice.
Allyson Jones (#10): Jones was escorted by father, Eric Jones and her mother, Sheri Mason and stepfather, Robert Mason, along with her younger sister, Gabby Mason. Jones has lettered in softball for three years playing outfield. Jones plans to attend Sweet Briar College in the fall to continue her academic and athletic career. While attending Sweet Briar, Jones plans to obtain her master's in education in five years, then becoming an elementary school teacher.
Allie Davison (#24): Davison was escorted by her mother, Donna Davison, father Kenny Davison and her sister, Katie Davison. Davison has lettered four years in softball and has been a member of the program since 7th grade as an outfielder and catcher. Her major accomplishments include being named to the all-district second team DP/Flex as a sophomore, all-region 3D/DP as a sophomore, and all-district second team catcher as a junior. Davison plans to attend Radford University Carilion for Nursing School to become a flight nurse/emergency room nurse. She will also continue to volunteer as a EMT with Moneta Rescue Squad with hopes of obtaining her paramedic certification.
Payton Phillips (#99): Phillips was escorted by her father, Jason Phillips, mother, Randi Phillips and sister Reagan Phillips. Phillips has been a member of the Staunton River softball program for six years: one year on B-Team, one on junior varsity, four on varsity, and she has lettered on varsity since her freshman year. Her major accomplishments include being named second team all-district as outfielder as a junior, as well as captain of the varsity softball team her senior year. Phillips will attend Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) to pursue a bachelor's degree in Pre-Veterinary Science. Her long-term goals are to graduate from LMU's College of Veterinary Medicine and open her own large-animal vet clinic.
