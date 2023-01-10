As an owner, operator, or manager of a fleet, you already know there are so many challenges when your entire job is based around the coordination of moving parts. Luckily thanks to recent technology innovations this industry now has many opportunities to successfully manage fleets with minimal headaches. As global supply chain issues remain in the forefront of the economy small business owners are doing everything they can to get in front of the adverse effects of a crisis they can’t control. Whether you are just starting out or have been at this for a while, below are three secrets that all successful fleet managers know that you should too.
Keep Your Vehicles Organized
In many cases companies that own fleets end up with an array of vehicles that are the same make and model (or as close as they can come) in an effort to show continuity and brand recognition. In terms of marketing, having a fleet of identical vehicles is genius, but when you are the one managing them, you need to understand that keeping them separate, unique, and organized is non-negotiable. One of the best identifiers in this case is a vehicle identification number, or the VIN, for short.
The VIN numbers are a unique combination of numbers, associated with one vehicle and one vehicle only. When you need to identify a certain car, the VIN is the most foolproof way to do so. You can track registrations, warranties, safety recalls, and insurance all via that identifier. Knowing this should highlight for you how the VIN numbers work to support your goal of keeping an organized fleet.
Choose the Right Financing
As you work on your business plan, coming to terms with how expensive it is to buy a fleet can be enough to make you want to forget the whole thing. Instead of giving up, the most successful fleet based company owners know that you just need to recognize how to finance your startup business in a way that supports these significant costs right off the bat. Cutting corners is a common strategy for entrepreneurs who feel like they are bleeding cash but know that your fleet is not an appropriate area of your business to do so. With safety being a number one priority, you must ensure that you are not only purchasing vehicles that are safe but also investing in the maintenance of them to keep them that way. Not to mention the ongoing costs of things like fuel and insurance that are also not areas where you can cut costs.
Invest in Driver Training
It does not matter if you purchase the safest, most reliable vehicle on the market, if you do not invest in the person you hire to operate it, then the whole thing is a wash. Your overall employee hiring strategy should be rooted in finding candidates that understand the responsibility they hold while operating a vehicle and are enthusiastic about both initial, and ongoing training efforts that you provide. Simultaneously it should be abundantly clear to your staff that you value and prioritize their safety while on the job and that you recognize the potential danger they face.
While some employees will moan and groan about exhaustive training efforts, the ones of the highest value will rise to the occasion and match your investment with an investment of their own. Spend the money to pull driving records for potential candidates. This is not a job where you can rely simply on personal and professional references. Find software that is geared towards creating a safe environment for your staff. Things like dash cams and gadgets that collect data for analysis are two common examples. Being able to monitor and analyze the habits of the people you employ to drive your vehicles is a priceless way to focus on your training efforts as a whole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.