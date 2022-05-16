The Smith Mountain Arts Council (SMAC) announced the 2022 Award Winners of the Smith Mountain Arts Council/John Faber Memorial Photo Contest and Show.
There were 32 entrants in 8 categories with a gallery showing of 135 photos. Friday night a reception was held while Craig Shaffer did a walking, talking judging of the entries. Bob and Libby Coleas Craig Shaffer entertained the onlookers with easy listening music during the evening while ribbons were distributed and photos were taken.
“Congratulations to all of this year’s winners and participants,” SMAC stated. “We enjoy the creativity and imagination brought to this show every year by our local artists.”
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.