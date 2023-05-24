Approximately 530 students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2023 spring semester at Bridgewater College, which was announced by Provost and Executive Vice President Dr. Leona A. Sevick. Students on the Dean’s List have attained a 3.4 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0.
Locally, the following students have been named to the 2023 spring Dean’s List at Bridgewater:
• Owen Angell, Rocky Mount, music major
• Ashley Martin, Wirtz, psychology major
• Brock Zorn, Rocky Mount, biochemistry major
The following local students have been named to the Winter 2023 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University. The winter term runs from January to May. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term, or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
• Lucas Honaker, Bedford
• Canyon Jessee, Vinton
• Michael Greenleaf, Vinton
• Jonathon Findlay, Bedford
• Joseph Dwyer, Penhook
