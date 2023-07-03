Life's Top 3 Second Chances
Hollywood and TV producers love stories about people getting second chances in life. The plots almost write themselves, include plenty of drama, and always have happy endings. Reality is a bit different, but there are still some situations where every day working adults find that they have another try at a major goal, like finishing college, restructuring education loans, changing career direction, or kicking an unhealthy habit.
Adults past the age of 40 who choose to earn a degree, are not all that rare in this age of online education and multitasking. Likewise, loan refinancing is not new, but some of the techniques and terms currently available are uniquely beneficial for borrowers. In the field of physical and mental health, there have never been more opportunities for addicted individuals to get the help they need to begin life anew. Here are details about the top ways that diligent adults take advantage of an opportunity to change their lives for the better.
Finishing College After Age 40
Once online education became a reality in the digital age, more working adults past the age of thirty and forty began entertaining the idea of earning degrees. The best part of the new trend is that middle-aged adults don't need to move, quit their jobs, or spend a fortune to get an official diploma in the subject of their choice. Online coursework fits weekend and evening schedules of full-time workers because most classes are self-paced and don't require in-person attendance. While a large percentage of mature collegians tackle the challenge for career-related reasons, several of them do it to achieve a personal goal of becoming college graduates.
Student Loan Refinancing
There's probably no clearer example of a second chance than a student loan refinancing agreement. Why? Because those who borrow money for college tend to do so when they are young and have no financial history. But after they graduate and work for a year or more, their credit ratings tend to be much higher than when they first took on the educational debt. That's a very positive point in favor of refinancing old loans into new ones that come with lower monthly payments, potentially better rates, and reasonable terms. Working adults who choose to refinance their college debt can enjoy a fresh start on the repayment of their obligation, and lower monthly payments are a great way to begin.
Addiction Rehab Programs
Those who seek to break the chains of addiction try all sorts of steps towards self care and recovery tactics. For the lucky ones, one of those methods eventually works. Whether it's a stint in a rehabilitation facility, personal encouragement from loved ones, or a brief hospital program, anyone who beats an addiction automatically gets a new lease on life. In modern times, addiction takes many forms, both behavioral and physical. That's why there are so many varieties of treatment. Currently, doctors and psychologists treat patients who suffer from addictions to alcohol, gambling, sex, cocaine, heroin, and dozens of other chemicals, substances, and behaviors. Every day, millions of individuals attend support group meetings to continue their new lives after beating an addiction.
