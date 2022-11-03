60+ youth take part in Kids Fishing Derby

More than 60 youth participated in the Franklin County Parks & Recreation Kids Fishing Derby that was held at Waid Park on Saturday, Oct. 8.
“It was a beautiful morning on the Pigg River, and there were many trout caught and weighed in,” stated Office of Aging & Recreation Manager Marcia Cramblitt.
Results were as follows:
Ages 6 and under
• First Place: Grayson Hodges
• Second Place: Ashton Blankenship
• Third Place: Bedford Butler
• Fourth Place: Remington Cramblitt
• Fifth Place: Eric Case
Ages 7-9
• First Place: Ashton Martin
• Second Place: Hunter Frewin
• Third Place: Cheyenne Lynch
• Third Place: Renee Rehak
Ages 10-12
• First Place: Ethan McFarling
• Second Place: Tyler Frewin
• Third Place: Olive Robertson
• Fourth Place: Hunter Munson
• Fifth Place: Alayna Martin
• Sixth Place: Kailin Johnson
• Seventh Place: Sam Witcher
Ages 13-15
• First Place: Aaron Reynolds
• Second Place: Jackson Frewin
The heaviest trout caught for the day was hooked by Olive Robertson, and it weighed 4 pounds.
“This was a fun day, and many kids enjoyed catching their first fish,” Cramblitt stated.
