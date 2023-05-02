Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital CEO recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review

Carl Cline, Vice President and Hospital Administrator for Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital (CFMH) has been recognized by Becker's Hospital Review as a Community Hospital CEO to Know. 

 Credit: Carillon Clinic

Carl Cline, Vice President and Hospital Administrator for Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital (CFMH) has been recognized by Becker's Hospital Review as a Community Hospital CEO to Know. Cline was recognized for his leadership in the current CFMH expansion. Under his leadership, the hospital completed the first phase of a $15 million expansion to bring additional services, such as Ob-Gyn, hand surgery, plastic surgery, podiatry and more, and expanded operating rooms and equipment. He has also led two programs that lessened environmental impact at the institution, such as an initiative that dropped fuel usage by nearly 30 percent and a recycling program that should recycle more than 7,000 pounds a year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.