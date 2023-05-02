Carl Cline, Vice President and Hospital Administrator for Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital (CFMH) has been recognized by Becker's Hospital Review as a Community Hospital CEO to Know. Cline was recognized for his leadership in the current CFMH expansion. Under his leadership, the hospital completed the first phase of a $15 million expansion to bring additional services, such as Ob-Gyn, hand surgery, plastic surgery, podiatry and more, and expanded operating rooms and equipment. He has also led two programs that lessened environmental impact at the institution, such as an initiative that dropped fuel usage by nearly 30 percent and a recycling program that should recycle more than 7,000 pounds a year.
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital CEO recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review
Staff Reports
-
-
- 0
