Placement in the Weekly Planner is free for public events in the community. Submit a brief paragraph about your event to news@smithmountaineagle.com. Events will be listed once before the event. The deadline for submissions is noon on Thursdays.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19th
KARAOKE NIGHT AT HOT SHOTS
Join in for karaoke night and show off your talents. Sing your heart out, meet new people and enjoy great food and drinks. Karaoke night is held at Hot Shots from 6 – 9 p.m., located at 67 Village View Lane in Moneta. For more information, call 540.719.1547.
THURSDAY, APRIL 20TH
BUILD A COMIC HERO
Who's your hero? Build a hero using blocks and tell us why you chose that one. Sponsored by the Friends of the Big Island Library. Held from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. at Big Island Library located at 1111 School Days Road, Big Island.
CHESS CLUB
If you are a chess enthusiast or interested in learning more about the game, please join the Chess Club on the first and third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:30 PM at Bedford Library. Open to all ages and skill levels. Program presenter Lee Fields will be available for instruction. If you have your own chess board/clock, feel free to bring it.
FRIDAY, APRIL 21st
TERRAPIN MOUNTAIN EARTH FESTIVAL
Join in for amazing music and earth-friendly education, beginning at 3 p.m. at 1108 Sedalia School Road in Big Island. For more information, visit allevents.in/big island/terrapin-mountain-earth-festival/200024182049106?ref=internal-event.
SATURDAY, APRIL 22nd
SML BOOMER BAND
The SML Boomer Band is comprised of musicians born in the Baby Boomer era who enjoy playing music. Hot dogs, chips and cold drinks available to purchase. No alcoholic beverages or coolers. The event takes from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department in Moneta. For more information, visit scruggsfirerescue.com.
BEDFORD FARMERS MARKET
The Bedford Farmers Market offers fresh produce, vegetables, baked goods, artisan crafts and a variety of Bedford and other locally grown products. This off-season outdoor market is held at Washington and Center Streets in downtown Bedford from 9 a.m. – noon. Free off-street parking is available. For a list of vendors, visit facebook.com/mybedfordmarket.
FRIENDS OF BOOKER T. WASHINGTON LEGACY DINNER/SILENT AUCTION
Join the Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument in its annual Legacy Dinner and Silent Auction from 5 – 8 p.m. at the W.E. Skelton 4-H Center in Wirtz. Hear an invigorating speaker, Dr. Joy Kinard. Be musically enthralled by Rev. Cora Armstrong while bidding a variety of items. Tickets are $30 for members and $35 for non-members. For more information, visit business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events/details/friends-of-booker-t-washington-national-monument-legacy-dinner-31183.
SUNDAY, APRIL 23rd
MORGAN MYLES TO PLAY AT MANGO’S BAR AND GRILL
Ole Opry debut Morgan Myles, who is often referred to as the female Chris Stapleton, will play at Mango’s Bar and Grill from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. on April 23. Mango’s is located at 16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy in Moneta. For more information or for tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/morgan-myles-live-mangos-tickets-558112257787.
THE WAILIN’ JENNYS AT THE COVES AMPHITHEATER
The Wailin’ Jennys are Nicky Mehta, Ruth Moody and Heather Masse — three distinct voices that together make an achingly perfect vocal sound. This event begins at 5 p.m. at The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake, located at 301 Ivy Lane, Union Hall.
MONDAY, APRIL 24th
BIG ISLAND WRITERS GROUP
Join creative writers from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. at the Big Island Library for critiques, workshops, discussions and sharing. Bring something you’re working on and get help from other writers in the area. Ages 18 and up. Held at 1111 Schooldays Road in Big Island. Visit bedford.librarycalendar.com/event/big-island-writers-group-1.
TUESDAY, APRIL 25th
WOMEN’S WINE & NINE
Women's Wine Nine is a women-only golf event for beginner golfers, little or no experience necessary. Participants will enjoy an opening reception, golf clinic taught by the course PGA pro s and more. The event is held at London Downs Golf Club, located at 1614 New London Road in Forest, from 2 – 6 p.m. For more information, visit business.lynchburgregion.org/events/details/women-s-wine-nine-7567.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.